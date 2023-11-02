Man blocks road over DBKL’s inaction

In March last year, Lim staged a similar protest by placing a 3.04m x 6.09m steel container on the road for two weeks and cordoned off the site with traffic cones. Lim told StarMetro, “I agreed to remove the barrier the first time because the DBKL officers agreed that the road was built on my land.

A photo of the container Lim placed on the road in front of his house as a mark of protest last year. — Filepic In the March incident last year, the presence of the steel structure irked so many residents and motorists in the area that multiple complaints were lodged with DBKL and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.“They agreed that there was a mistake and the public road was on my land.“I want to make myself clear here. I put the barriers there only to prove a point to them as I have waited years since submitting my complaint,” said Lim.

