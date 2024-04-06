Man assaults e-hailing driver in George Town

Police are searching for a man who assaulted an e-hailing driver in front of a supermarket in George Town . The incident occurred when the driver arrived to pick up three passengers, including the suspect.

The suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, refused to get into the vehicle and proceeded to assault the driver. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Assault E-Hailing Driver George Town Investigation

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

