Man Arrested for Threats Against Education Minister

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the police after criminal threats were made against education minister Fadhlina Sidek through social media postings. The man was arrested in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, and has been placed in remand for three days. The police statement did not specify the nature of the threats or why they were made.
Fadhlina has been in the news recently because of plans to hold a Palestine Solidarity Week in schools, and has faced criticism when photographs emerged of some schoolchildren being seen to be brandishing mock guns at the rallies
Malaysia Headlines
