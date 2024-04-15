Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill and Torture Wife in Gerik

: A man who threatened to kill his wife and tortured her using candle wax was arrested by the police last night in Kampung Alai, Gerik .

“Initial investigations found that on April 13, around 10.30 pm while the victim was sleeping at home, she was approached by her husband, who tied both of her hands from behind using a rope while holding a knife. Zulkifli added that the victim then pretended to need to use the bathroom and asked the suspect to untie her before finding a set of car keys in the kitchen and escaping by car to the nearby police station to file a report.

Man Arrested Threaten Kill Torture Wife Candle Wax Police Gerik Infidelity

