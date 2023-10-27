Man arrested for crashing car into Johor palace gates

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the driver of the Audi lost control of his car and swerved into oncoming traffic, before crashing into two cars and then the palace gates. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs after he crashed into two other vehicles and then into the gates of the Johor palace in Skudai.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the incident occurred at 5.28am today and involved a Gold-painted Audi that was driven by a 20-year-old foreigner, Sinar Harian reported. “The man was driving from the city centre heading towards Skudai with two other passengers. When he arrived at the location of the crash, he lost control of his car at a corner and swerved into oncoming traffic. headtopics.com

"The suspect's car then crashed into a taxi and a blue Perodua Aruz, before crashing into the gates of the palace," he said in a statement today. He said the suspect suffered minor injuries, while the taxi driver and the Perodua Aruz driver were uninjured.

