Man acquitted of stalking woman after 8 years

A man who had stalked a woman over a span of eight years has been acquitted and discharged by a Magistrate’s Court here. However, Mohamad Safiq Rosli, 37, who had allegedly stalked photographer Acacia Mardiana Daud, 31, was ordered to be held at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor. This means that Mohamad Safiq could be held indefinitely at the mental healthcare facility until an application is made to seek the Selangor Ruler’s consent for his release.

Had he been punished under the newly crafted Section 507A (1) of the Penal Code, under which he was charged, Mohamad Safiq would have faced a jail term not exceeding three years or a fine or both. In delivering her decision yesterday, magistrate Sasha Diana Sabtu said while the prosecution managed to prove that Mohamad Safiq had indeed committed a crime under Section 507A (1) of the Penal Code, the defence managed to successfully invoke Section 84 of the Penal Code to indicate that he was of unsound mind when doing s





