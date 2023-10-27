Man, 73, nabbed for driving against traffic

SEREMBAN: Police have detained a 73-year-old man for allegedly driving against traffic flow along Jalan Rasah.

Seremban police chief Asst Comm Arifai Tarawe said a probe was carried out after a 16-second clip showing the incident went viral online."The car was driven on the fast lane towards Seremban 3, and it was a reckless act that endangered the lives of other road users," he said in a statement.

ACP Arifai said a police team probing the incident managed to track the car owner at Taman Desa Rasah, and he was taken to the district police station for questioning.He urged eyewitnesses to contact investigating officer Insp Sudesh Kumar at 016-4830 853 or the district station at 06-603 3222 to assist in investigations. headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

Sarikei housewife loses RM540,000 to investment scamTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Tourist dies after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia’s forest park gives wayTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears is 'glad' she didn't star in 'The Notebook' as leaked audition tape resurfacesTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

From gambier streets to glistening suites: Quayside JBCC's legacy is shaping the transformation of Tan Hiok Nee StreetTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

Strict but fair supervision will improve police service delivery, says IGPTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕

JB road closure continues for RTS Link worksTragedy struck at The Geong, a popular tourist attraction located in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java on Wednesday. The attraction’s iconic 10m-high glass bridge unexpectedly gave way, leaving one dead and three others injured. Read more ⮕