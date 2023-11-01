Man, 65, killed after car crashes into tree along Lim Chong Eu Expressway

The Fire and Rescue Department said upon arrival at the scene at 4.23pm, the team found that a car had crashed into a tree and the victim identified as Ang Kah Hin was trapped in the driver's seat."Special equipment was used to extricate the victim from the vehicle," it said in a statement."The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: MYAirline staff lodges two reports over unpaid salariesULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak by-election: Ignore calls to stay away from polls, urges Awang TengahULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Iran increased imports of Malaysian agrofood in 2022, Dewan Rakyat toldULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: T'ganu Wanita MCA aims to empower women entrepreneurs with digital knowledgeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: INTERACTIVE: Why shopping malls are the No. 1 tourist attraction for localsULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Maine gunman may have targeted businesses over delusions they were disparaging him onlineULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕