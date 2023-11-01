MAM targets RM100m AUM in next 12 months

In addition, the platform enables asset managers and investment professionals to craft hyper-customised shariah compliant portfolios, personalising them to each investor’s unique preferences and objectives at a faster speed, as well as portfolio monitoring and rebalancing.

“We are targetting high net worth for now but as we evolve, we want to go down the segment from high net worth to affluent .... but we hope to offer this to the masses in the future. Commenting on a call from Bursa Malaysia for Malaysian Islamic banks to list on the exchange, he said that currently Maybank Islamic does not have any plans to list on the former as it is more focused on strengthening its Islamic bank franchise.

Meanwhile, Arabesque Group CEO Omar Selim said that the company believes in the convergence of sustainability and technology as the driving force for a more sustainable future.

