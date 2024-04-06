Malaysians urged to let law take its course in controversial socks issue

Malaysia ns should let the law run its course instead of further inflaming the situation as far as the controversial socks issue is concerned, say civil society activists and moderation advocates . In this regard, any action taken against Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh by the authorities should be commended, they say.

Malay moderate group G25 member Tawfik Ismail said authorities had taken timely action against Dr Muhamad Akmal to maintain peace in the country as the Umno Youth chief had been ignoring calls to put an end to the whole kerfuffle. “Akmal has been daring the authorities to arrest him as he had been ignoring all the calls to put an end to the boycott (he started).Tawfik added that authorities should also keep tabs on Dr Muhamad Akmal’s supporter

Malaysia Socks Issue Law Umno Youth Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh Civil Society Activists Moderation Advocates Peace

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BDS Malaysia Says US Has No Right To Lecture Or Advice Malaysians About BoycottsUS Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan recently said the embassy supports Malaysians’ right to boycott US-linked products but said it only hurts the locals here.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Vincent Tan urges Malaysians to end the Starbucks Malaysia boycottPETALING JAYA: Men's singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia could give the Thomas Cup from April 27-May 5 in Chengdu a miss to focus on his preparations for the Paris Olympics in July.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

McDonald's Malaysia Drops Its RM6 Million Defamation Suit Against BDS MalaysiaThe company said it firmly condemns all forms of violence.

Source: saysdotcom - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia Withdraws RM6 Million Lawsuit, BDS Malaysia Says “Not Surprised”Azmir Jaafar expressed hope that today's decision will allow all parties to move forward and focus on finding a resolution that upholds justice.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia withdraws defamation suit against BDS MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia has withdrawn its RM6 million defamation suit against BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Malaysia, as announced by...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia Tarik Semula Saman RM6 Juta Terhadap BDS MalaysiaPada December 2023, syarikat Gerbang Alaf Restaurant Sdn Bhd yang memegang lesen McDonald’s di Malaysia telah meminta BDS Malaysia untuk membuat permohonan maaf atas kenyataan berunsur fitnah dan ganti rugi…

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »