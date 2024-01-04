Malaysians to Hold Large-Scale Rally in Support of Palestine

In a significant demonstration of solidarity, Malaysians from all walks of life are expected to gather in Kuala Lumpur on 24 February for a large-scale rally supporting the Palestinian cause and calling for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza.

Organized by a coalition of Malaysian civil organizations, transcending racial and religious lines, the “Himpunan Sejuta Rakyat Untuk Palestin” (Million Rally for Palestine) aims to voice the Malaysian public’s strong opposition to what they describe as “crimes against humanity” and “war crimes” committed by Israel with the backing of the United States. Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the rally is set to reflect global sentiment against the actions of Israel, with similar protests having taken place in major cities worldwide since the outbreak of the latest Gaza wa





Government's Responsibility for the Health of MalaysiansThe government needs to take special initiatives to preserve the good health of all Malaysians. The primary obligations of the government in any civilised country are to provide food, shelter, and ensure the health of its population.

Malaysians Overspending Despite Tough TimesTimes are bad, yet Malaysians are spending more. Financial analysts express concern over the trend of overspending and attribute it to a lack of financial literacy.

The Five Most Common STDs Among MalaysiansSex is a perfectly normal expression of love between consenting adults, which is why it’s important to be aware of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) for the betterment of ourselves and our partner(s). This article discusses the five most common STDs among Malaysians, including herpes and chlamydia.

Malaysians to Register Online for Fuel Subsidy QualificationMalaysians will need to register online at the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) website to check if they qualify for the targeted fuel subsidy. Offline methods for updating details will also be available. The subsidies will be implemented based on individual net disposable income.

Malaysians and Toilet Etiquette: Crossing the LineMalaysians are known for many things, but perhaps not for their stellar toilet etiquette. Let’s address the elephant in the room (or should I say the bathroom) – Malaysians are known for many things, but perhaps not for their stellar toilet etiquette. Sure, we might not be the epitome of politeness when nature calls, but there’s a line that even the most laid-back bathroom-goer shouldn’t cross.

Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide PromotionsTiger Beer launches its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences, aiming to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year.

