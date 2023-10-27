Malaysians still lack the reading habit: Arifin

ADVERTISEMENT

“The country’s literacy index is currently at 95 per cent and among the highest in Asean countries, other than Singapore. “However, this high literacy rate is not necessarily directly proportional to the interest in reading among the people, especially reading books,” he said when officiating the 2023 Sabah Book Fest at ITCC Mall, here, Thursday.

He added that Unesco’s findings showed people in developed countries such as Japan, the United States, China, India and Thailand read more than seven hours a week on average compared to only four hours among Malaysians. “It is hoped that this dismal statistical gap can be closed through book-related activities such as the Sabah Book Fair organised today,” he said.

As such, the State Education Exco said he will endeavour for the Sabah Book Fest to be included in the Sabah tourism calendar. Arifin also stressed that increasing the reading habit requires the State Education Department’s support, especially through nilam (reading) programmes in schools, where students are encouraged to read in their school libraries and receive awards for reading. headtopics.com

