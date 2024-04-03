Malaysians Outraged Over RM315.9 Million Palace Renovation Project

Time and time again, Malaysians have gotten outraged over taxpayer money being spent on things that do not benefit the people. Among these things include the renovations and upgrading palaces and even the Prime Minister’s official residence. Now, Malaysians are once again shocked to find out that a significant sum of money is being spent on the renovation and upgrading process of a palace.

The Ekonomi Rakyat Twitter page recently shared how a local company has been given a tender worth a whopping RM315.9 MILLION to renovate and upgrade Istana Abu Bakar in Pekan, Pahang, from the Malaysian Public Works Department (JKR). They wrote, “Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd (AZRB) through its subsidiary, Ahmad Zaki Sdn Bhd (AZSB) received a letter of appointment (LOA) from JKR for the project of upgrading and renovating Istana Abu Bakar, Pahang, worth Rm315.9 million.” “The contract period is for 30 months from April 1, 2024 (Monday

