Malaysians Eat Out and Watch TV While Dining-In, Survey Finds

According to a survey by Kantar, 95% of Malaysians eat out weekly and watch TV while dining-in. During peak sports season, customers stay longer in F&B outlets, with up to 86% giving their full attention to live sports and staying up to four hours. Indian Muslim and Indian restaurants see up to 77% of customers glued to live sports and staying up to two hours.





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysians and Toilet Etiquette: Crossing the LineMalaysians are known for many things, but perhaps not for their stellar toilet etiquette. Let’s address the elephant in the room (or should I say the bathroom) – Malaysians are known for many things, but perhaps not for their stellar toilet etiquette. Sure, we might not be the epitome of politeness when nature calls, but there’s a line that even the most laid-back bathroom-goer shouldn’t cross.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysians to Hold Large-Scale Rally in Support of PalestineMalaysians from all walks of life are expected to gather in Kuala Lumpur for a large-scale rally supporting the Palestinian cause and calling for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza. The rally aims to voice the Malaysian public’s strong opposition to the actions of Israel with the backing of the United States.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Experts urge Malaysians to conserve waterWater is plentiful in Malaysia and its low cost has led to many taking it for granted – an average of over 200 litres of water per capita is used every day here. This watery paradise will not last and experts are sounding the alert: it is time for all stakeholders to play their role in conserving water to ensure there is enough in the future.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Housing Affordability Remains a Challenge for MalaysiansThe financial stretch continues to keep Malaysians living in major cities from realizing their dreams of home ownership. Millennials are delaying the purchase of their first home due to high property prices and the skyrocketing cost of living.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysians Share Their Preferences for Choosing a Home5,000 Malaysians recently shared their take on what matters when choosing a home, with a focus on affordability, safety, and convenience. The Tujuh Residences by MRCB Land meet these preferences and are located in the upcoming KDCC in Sungai Buloh.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Basecamp: Your Financial Confidant for Smarter Money ManagementLearn how Basecamp's app can help Malaysians save money and achieve financial fitness with its unique features and convenient food delivery option.

Source: JuiceMy - 🏆 11. / 63 Read more »