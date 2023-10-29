Malaysians continue to rally in solidarity with Palestinians

Uniting for peace: Students of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) gathered peacefully to express solidarity with the Palestinians at UMK Teniat Campus in Bachok, Kelantan. — Bernama

In MELAKA, over 5,000 Malaysians of various religions and ethnicities showed up for the Palestinian Defenders’ Mega Road Tour gathering at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Krubong, here yesterday. The gathering was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who arrived at around 9.30am with other state government leaders, in a show of support to the Palestinians.

“I welcome the Melaka people, together with other leaders, to voice their support for the Palestinians as best as they can here in the state,” he said. In NEGRI SEMBILAN, shouts of “Bebaskan Palestin” marked the start of a Palestine Solidarity convoy by 200 Negri Sembilan Pajero Malaysia & Frenzz club and Aman Palestin members at the grounds of Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi. headtopics.com

He said that while their efforts were on a small scale, it would serve as a message to the world that Malaysia is standing next to Palestinians in their time of need. Meanwhile Dato’ Klana Petra Mubarak Al-Haj Mosque in Sungai Landak, Ampangan here, held various activities including talks, Qunut Nazilah prayers and digital poster, short video and collage competitions as part of their Palestin Kita Bersama programme.

“We need to understand the issue that’s going on currently and ask ourselves what we can do to help. Such programmes are among the things we can do to raise that awareness,” he added.

