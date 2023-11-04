Malaysians Boycott Grab App After CEO's Wife Shows Support for Israel

The horrific Israel-Gaza war has already seen needless bloodshed in the strip and shows no signs of ending anytime soon. But the conflict has also had an effect on this side of the world, as Malaysians have begun uninstalling and calling for a boycott on the super app it after the Instagram Stories of the wife of Grab CEO Anthony Tan went viral on social media. In them, Chloe Tong said she “fell completely in love with Israel” after visiting the country twice this year and was “praying.

” She also shared that the couple’s son wanted to talk about the trip during his presentation exam. The posts were seen as being sympathetic to Israel and has caused widespread condemnation among many Malaysians who support Palestine in the conflict. In response, Grab shared a clarification from Tong—which the company simply called “the individual”—claiming that she posted the aforementioned Stories “weeks ago” before “I understood all that is happening between Israel and Gaza.” Grab’s neutrally-worded statement also said that it “stands on the side of humanity and hopes for peace and a ceasefire,” adding that it “does not support any form of violence.” It also stated that “as a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we are aligned with its principles, and respect the protection of human rights.” Crucially, it did not provide support to either party embroiled in the ongoing war. Grab really fked up with their PR statemen

