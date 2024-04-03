Malaysian Weightlifter Qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics but Concerns Arise

The Malaysian weightlifter has confirmed his slot for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but concerns have been raised about his overall strength. He only managed to lift a total of 290kg compared to the target of 300kg set by the International Weightlifting Federation.

The president of the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation stated that they trained for a month to improve the weight lifted but it didn't happen as expected.

