Malaysian Traveller Shares Experience of Discrimination in Seoul

Malaysian traveller and content creator Anep shares his experience of facing discrimination during his trip to Seoul in 2015. He describes being harassed by a man on the subway and highlights the importance of speaking out against prejudice.





🏆 18. WORLDOFBUZZ » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

300 Rejections: Malaysian Indian Woman’s Struggle With Housing DiscriminationDespite having a solid credit history and a reputable track record of maintaining cleanliness, Indians are often rejected by landlords and agents based solely on their ethnicity.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »

MotoGP: Malaysian riders Damok, Azroy ready for 2023 Malaysian GP challengeKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The country’s Moto3 rider Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, is ready to hunt for points at the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) World...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »

Pahang's Lipis District Recognized as Malaysia's Largest National GeoparkFrom ancient caves to towering mountains, Pahang offers diverse geological landscapes that will captivate any traveller.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »

Local Indian Woman Shares Her Struggles With Housing Discrimination After Being Rejected 300 TimesMalaysia is a multiracial and multicultural country - but for years, many Malaysian Indians have struggled with racism, especially when finding housing. Even

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »

Blinken in Seoul for talks as N. Korea-Russia boost military tiesSEOUL: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting key regional ally South Korea on Thursday for talks set to focus on security, as North Korea r...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »

N. Korea on Blinken’s agenda in SeoulAntony Blinken will hold talks on growing military ties between North Korea and Russia.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 18. / 23,4375 Read more »