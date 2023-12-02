Malaysian Taxpayers Urged to Take Advantage of Exemptions Before Year-End

But with 2023 drawing to a close, Malaysian taxpayers have just about a month to take advantage of the various exemptions granted to them under the current year of assessment. This means that you have to make the purchases on the permitted items by Dec 31 to qualify for the exemption. Financial and tax experts are advising taxpayers to take the opportunity to purchase items with tax relief incentives for filing in 2024.

They said this should be done before December ends since once that date passes, such purchases are only claimable for tax relief in the following year of assessment, which is in 2025. Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) treasurer Datuk Koong Lin Loong said Malaysians should take note of the period when the 2023 tax assessment year ends. More importantly, he said, all receipts and invoices for tax-claimable items should be kept properly so that the tax filing would be smooth next year. “For e-invoices or e-receipts, you can print them out and store them in a folde





