Malaysian Students Win Third Place at Ocean Hackathon International Grand Finale

A GROUP of students from Malaysia made the country proud after emerging third at the 5th Ocean Hackathon International Grand Finale 2023 in Brest, France. Competing under Team Nemo, their recent win was for an innovative solution called iHAB – an Advancing Management of Harmful Algal Blooms: A High-Performance Predictive Tool for Enhanced Prevention and Mitigation.

Their win was also impressive, given that they competed against teams made up mostly of post-graduate students and professional marine scientists. Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) School of Marketing and Management head Assoc Prof Dr Devinder Kaur Sarjit Singh said 14 teams managed to make it to the final round

