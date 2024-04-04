Malaysian Students Achieve Record-breaking Admissions to Harvard College

Don't forget to follow the TRPbm Telegram channel for the latest and relevant updates! Every student surely has aspirations to pursue higher education at their dream university, whether in or outside the country. Malaysia has previously made headlines when several students were selected to enter Harvard College, the pre-university school of Harvard University, for the class of 2027.
Moreover, many Malaysian students were chosen to enter Harvard College, the pre-university school of Harvard University, with the highest admission record in 2022, totaling six individuals. Related Article: Record-breaking! 6 Malaysian Students Accepted into Harvard Related Article: 3 Malaysian Students to Become Students at Harvard College The feeling of joy and excitement surely envelops them, just like the achievement recently accomplished by an 18-year-old man
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Malaysian Students to Join 'Space School' in Collaboration with NASAThe United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be collaborating with Chung Hua High School in Seremban to launch an out-of-this-world programme for space knowledge. Selected Form 1 to Form 3 students will participate in a course about space and have the opportunity to chat with NASA astronauts.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »