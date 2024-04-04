Malaysian Students Achieve Record-breaking Admissions to Harvard College

Don't forget to follow the TRPbm Telegram channel for the latest and relevant updates! Every student surely has aspirations to pursue higher education at their dream university, whether in or outside the country. Malaysia has previously made headlines when several students were selected to enter Harvard College, the pre-university school of Harvard University, for the class of 2027.

Moreover, many Malaysian students were chosen to enter Harvard College, the pre-university school of Harvard University, with the highest admission record in 2022, totaling six individuals. Related Article: Record-breaking! 6 Malaysian Students Accepted into Harvard Related Article: 3 Malaysian Students to Become Students at Harvard College The feeling of joy and excitement surely envelops them, just like the achievement recently accomplished by an 18-year-old man

