Malaysian Startup Aphelia Selected as Regional Champion for Global Competition

Deep tech startup, Aphelia Sdn Bhd, has been selected as the regional champion for Malaysia and will represent the country in a global startup competition. Aphelia produces wireless charging stations for space missions, which can significantly reduce costs and extend the lifespan of satellites. The company will compete with over 70 startups worldwide for a chance to win a US$1 million investment.
