Malaysian sprinter Thambu Krishnan dies at 79

Thambu Krishnan, a late bloomer who bloomed in an era when Malaysia ruled sprinting in Asia, has died. Krishnan, a powerful rival to greats like Dr Mani Jegathesan, died of lung infection yesterday at Penang General Hospital. He was 79. He was the third member of Malaysia’s 4x400m relay team at the 1972 Munich Olympics to have died after S Sabapathy and Hassan Osman, leaving PLBS Peyadesa as the surviving quarter-miler.

His son Ganesh said: “He was an inspirational person on and off the track, a warm and outgoing personality who had a big interest in developing talent.





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Malaysian Sprinter Thambu Krishnan Passes AwayThambu Krishnan, a late bloomer who bloomed in an era when Malaysia ruled sprinting in Asia, has died at the age of 79. He was a powerful rival to greats like Dr Mani Jegathesan and was part of Malaysia's 4x400m relay team at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Scholarships for Malaysian StudentsHere’s a list of scholarships for all you Malaysian students!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance Urges Government to Abandon Proposed Citizenship AmendmentsThe Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), The Child Rights protection group and Impacted Malaysian parents urges Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani government to promptly abandon the proposed regressive citizenship amendments which will further impact categories of children who are constitutionally Malaysian and who have been arbitrarily and wilfully denied citizenship by the Home Ministry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysian Communications Minister Urges Telcos to Waive 5G Access FeesCommunications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has doubled down on calls to telcos to waive extra fees for 5G access. The government is considering taking action against telcos that charge existing subscribers additional fees for accessing Digital Nasional Berhad's (DNB) 5G network.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Chinese semiconductor design companies turn to Malaysian firms for chip assemblyA growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the US expands sanctions on China's chip industry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Dream Gifts: What Malaysian Girlfriends Secretly WantWe asked five Malaysian girlfriends to admit what their secret dream gifts were, and they sound A LOT like what we fantasised about too TBH.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »