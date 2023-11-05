Malaysian Minister Defends Non-Muslim Politicians' Right to Social Gatherings and Alcohol Consumption

In a recent statement, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has come forward to defend the right of non-Muslim politicians to engage in social gatherings and consume alcohol. The remarks of the president of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) shed light on the importance of respecting cultural diversity and individual choices in a multicultural society.
Tiong emphasized that being a Muslim-majority country does not mean that non-Muslims should be restricted from participating in social events or enjoying alcoholic beverages. He argued that politicians, regardless of their religious beliefs, should have the freedom to partake in activities that are considered socially acceptable within the boundaries of the law and cultural norms. The statement, posted on his Facebook page, was made in response to criticisms directed at him, who faced allegations of drinking alcohol during public events. The Bintulu MP defended his actions, stressing that it is essential to respect the personal choices and preferences of individuals, as long as they do not violate any laws or harm others. Furthermore, Tiong highlighted the need to promote inclusivity and mutual understanding among different religious and cultural groups
Malaysia Headlines
