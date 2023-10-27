Malaysian La Liga fans invited to El Clasico viewing party on Saturday

: In conjunction with the El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona tomorrow, the local fans of the Spanish giants will be able to witness the exhilarating football rivalry via a live viewing party, tomorrow.

LaLiga in a statement said the viewing party via a huge 220-inch screen will be held at the SP Sports here, starting at 9 pm on Saturday, with an unforgettable evening of football, fun and excitement. “The El Clasico is renowned for its competitive spirit and this live viewing party aims to recreate the stadium atmosphere, uniting fans in celebration of the beautiful game.

“Join us for an exhilarating night of football, camaraderie, and excitement. Come be a part of this grand celebration of football and witness the El Clasico rivalry like never before,” the statement read. headtopics.com

The organiser said apart from the viewing party, they also prepared food and beverages, games and activities and jersey giveaways.to guarantee their seats. LaLiga said 30 countries including Malaysia will host special events as La Liga leader Real Madrid hosts arch-rival Barcelona. La Casa Blanca tops the league with 25 points, while Barca is in third with 24 after 10 matches. -

Read more:

theSundaily »

Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battleBARCELONA: La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on p... Read more ⮕

Bellingham can cap sublime Madrid start in first ClasicoBARCELONA: Jude Bellingham is loving life at Real Madrid, even before getting the chance to play in the club football&039;s biggest match, the Clasico. Th... Read more ⮕

Barcelona forced to turn to youth in ClasicoAn injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players. Read more ⮕

UN Urged to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Israel-Palestine ConflictAmong the 102 Malaysian signatories to this letter are Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Read more ⮕

Malaysian Kids Organised a Palestine Rally on Roblox & It's Touching Hearts EverywhereIt's no secret that Malaysian are going hard rallying against the violence endured by the Palestinian people in their war with Israel. Read more ⮕

Malaysian senior turns passion for making vinyl sleeves into thriving businessKUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will increase the level of security for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be increased following his disclosure regarding numerous threats he received due to his outspoken advocacy for Palestine. Read more ⮕