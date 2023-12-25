Malaysian Hoteliers Seek Government Support to Boost Tourism Recovery

Hoteliers in Malaysia are considering new strategies to make the best of an expected rise in tourist arrivals next year. Many are ramping up efforts to meet environment, social and governance (ESG) requirements to boost their desirability. However, they also want the government to help them overcome several challenges that, they say, could derail their recovery efforts. For instance, they want official endorsement for their ESG efforts as well as steps to simplify the collection of tourism tax.





