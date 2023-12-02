Malaysian Hawker Warns Singaporeans About Price Hikes

Malaysian hawker, Sim, encountered exorbitant prices for prawns in Johor after Singaporean tourists blurted out that they were cheap. Sim advises Singaporeans to keep quiet when buying things to avoid price hikes.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen tours Ipoh, KL and Johor with Malaysian husbandPETALING JAYA: A 33-year-old man has been missing since he left his house in Taman Putra Damai, Lembah Subang on Aug 16.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

MotoGP: Malaysian riders Damok, Azroy ready for 2023 Malaysian GP challengeKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The country’s Moto3 rider Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, is ready to hunt for points at the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) World...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

SG man calls out Singaporeans’ cheap behaviour in MY, reminds them to be “humble”IT’S no secret, Singaporeans have been flocking to Malaysia for years to get their hands on goods, thanks to their stronger currency. Recently, one ma...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PM Lee: PAP must never compromise integrity to ‘do justice’ to trust given by SingaporeansSINGAPORE, Nov 5 — The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) values of integrity must never be compromised so that it can “do justice” to the trust that Singaporeans have...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

DPM Wong to party activists: Highlight differences between PAP and opposition, engage wider range of SingaporeansAdvertisementAdvertisement SINGAPORE, Nov 5 — As Singapore heads towards the next General Election (GE), activists from the People’s Action Party (PAP) should highlight the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singaporeans Embrace Multi-Currency Digital Wallets for TravelOne in five millennials in Singapore has an account with the multi-currency card provider YouTrip, as more Singaporeans opt for digital wallets for their travels. Providers like Revolut, YouTrip, and Wise offer competitive exchange rates and lower transaction fees compared to traditional banks.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »