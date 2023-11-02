Malaysian financial planner's 850sqft apartment chic in neutral and bohemian elements

“As I designed this space, I had a vision of it being more than just a laundry area. I wanted it to serve as my personal indoor garden. “The focal point of the design revolves around the terracotta potted plants and the breeze blocks, which contribute to the space’s cool and airy ambience,” shared Nor Syahida, 31.– a local home tour group on Instagram hosted by home decor enthusiasts to inspire one another and share ideas on home design and decor – under the theme #ightmlaundryarea for its unique appeal.

The financial planner shares her 850sq ft (79sq m) three-bedroom apartment in Setia Alam, Selangor with her husband, having moved in in 2019. “In my apartment, my design ethos centres around optimising functional space. It’s essential that every area serves a multipurpose role, prioritising utility over mere decoration,” she said.“I’ve consistently had an affinity for wood and rattan elements. They infuse the space with a sense of warmth and cosiness,” said Nor Syahida, who shares her home decor journey on Instagram (“I adore the seamless colour coordination between my kitchen cabinets and the dining area wall.

