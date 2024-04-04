Malaysian Education Ministry to Teach Artificial Intelligence in Schools from 2027

The Education Ministry’s plan to teach the basics of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools from 2027 is commendable, said Malaysian Muslim Teachers Association president Mohd Azizee Hasan. He was commenting on Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s parliamentary written reply on March 21, where she committed to producing a skilled workforce equipped with AI knowledge and abilities to compete in the digital era’s global economy.

“While the transformation in the education system will help students adapt to the usage of digital technologies in today’s world, it should begin with resolving basic literacy skills such as reading, writing and counting (3M).” The ministry had earlier said 435,838 school students nationwide have learning difficulties, with 280,985 being between Year One and Six pupils who have yet to master the 3

