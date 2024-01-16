Malaysian Company Defends Agreement with Nepal on Migrant Worker Protection

A local private company in Malaysia defends itself after offering 'welfare and protection services' to Nepalese workers for a fee. The company claims to have established an agreement with Nepal's authorities, which will come into effect in 2024.





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Claims Malaysian Indians and Chinese Are Not Completely Loyal to the CountryFormer prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent interview with Indian satellite TV channel Thanthi TV has stoked controversy again when he claimed Malaysian Indians and Chinese are not completely loyal to the country. His reasoning for this is that some Indians and Chinese here still identify themselves with their countries of origin. During the interview, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia belongs to the people who founded Malaysia. Dr Mahathir believes that all races should identify as Malays, calling for total assimilation with the indigenous culture (Malay, not Orang Asli) of the land. He expects Chinese and Indians to speak the national language, Bahasa Melayu, at home instead of their mother tongue. Some Chinese and Indians here don’t speak the local language at all. They have their own school, language, and culture.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Scholarships for Malaysian StudentsHere’s a list of scholarships for all you Malaysian students!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Choosing the Right Digital Marketing Company: 6 Questions to AskBefore partnering with a digital marketing firm, it is important to ask them six important questions to ensure their strategy aligns with your business goals and needs.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Malaysian Communications Minister Urges Telcos to Waive 5G Access FeesCommunications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has doubled down on calls to telcos to waive extra fees for 5G access. The government is considering taking action against telcos that charge existing subscribers additional fees for accessing Digital Nasional Berhad's (DNB) 5G network.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Chinese semiconductor design companies turn to Malaysian firms for chip assemblyA growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the US expands sanctions on China's chip industry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Former Malaysian Sprinter Thambu Krishnan Passes AwayThambu Krishnan, a late bloomer who bloomed in an era when Malaysia ruled sprinting in Asia, has died at the age of 79. He was a powerful rival to greats like Dr Mani Jegathesan and was part of Malaysia's 4x400m relay team at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »