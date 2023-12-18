Malaysian Communications Minister Urges Telcos to Waive 5G Access Fees

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has called on telcos to waive extra fees for 5G access. He stated that the government may take action against telcos that charge existing subscribers additional fees for accessing Digital Nasional Berhad's (DNB) 5G network, as the infrastructure project was funded by public funds.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Pharmacists Society urges Health Minister to regulate vape liquid and ban smoking for certain generationsSecond-time health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad should restore vape liquid to the Poisons List and proceed with the Generational End Game (GEG) to ban smoking for certain generations, according to the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS). MPS praised Dzulkefly's appointment as health minister and expressed hope that he would continue his unfinished duties.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance Urges Government to Abandon Proposed Citizenship AmendmentsThe Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), The Child Rights protection group and Impacted Malaysian parents urges Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani government to promptly abandon the proposed regressive citizenship amendments which will further impact categories of children who are constitutionally Malaysian and who have been arbitrarily and wilfully denied citizenship by the Home Ministry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysia separates Communications Ministry and Digital Ministry to focus on digital economyThe separation of the ministries aims to coordinate internal policies and empower Malaysia's digital economy sector.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes importance of multilateralism and condemns atrocities in GazaPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the significance of multilateralism and condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza during his participation at Apec 2023. He called for an immediate end to the killing and expressed Malaysia's condemnation of the bombing of civilians and hospitals in Gaza.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes importance of multilateralism and humanity in San FranciscoPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlights the significance of multilateralism and the need for humanity to transcend political alliances during his time in San Francisco. He also calls for an end to the killings and atrocities in Gaza.

Source: msianinsight - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

German Economy Minister Criticizes Debt Brake and Subsidy CutsGerman economy minister Robert Habeck criticizes sticking to what he called the country’s “inflexible” debt brake and took a swipe at finance minister Christian Lindner on prospective subsidy cuts, saying it was “all just talk”. The comments laid bare strains in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition after a court ruling last week that wiped €60 billion (US$65 billion) from the federal budget sent the government scrambling for alternative sources of funding.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »