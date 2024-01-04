Malaysian College Students Shine in International Microfilm Contest

Animated short films produced by Malaysian college students shined during the recent winners’ announcement of the 2023 Three Acts of Goodness International Microfilm Contest. These groups of final-year students from The One Academy’s Digital Animation and Illustration majors worked together in creating heart-warming masterpieces that won the hearts and votes of many.

Organised by the Buddha’s Light International Association International, this contest seeks to spread truth, kindness, and beauty of the world in response to the Three Acts of Goodness - “do good deeds, speak good words, and think good thoughts”. This contest aims to inspire talents in different regions to present the most beautiful and kindest stories in life in microfilm format, joining together to promote love and peace in the world





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goodnite International Launches 'Sleep Well, Live Well' CampaignGoodnite International, the biggest mattress manufacturer in Malaysia, has launched its latest campaign, 'Sleep Well, Live Well', aiming to inspire individuals to lead healthy lives in addition to getting enough sleep. Dear headtopics.com owner, Your posts are always well researched.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance Urges Government to Abandon Proposed Citizenship AmendmentsThe Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), The Child Rights protection group and Impacted Malaysian parents urges Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani government to promptly abandon the proposed regressive citizenship amendments which will further impact categories of children who are constitutionally Malaysian and who have been arbitrarily and wilfully denied citizenship by the Home Ministry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Scholarships for Malaysian StudentsHere’s a list of scholarships for all you Malaysian students!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Israeli army continues strikes in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefireThe Israeli army continues its military campaign in Gaza, striking over 100 targets in 24 hours. The campaign has caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction. International calls for a ceasefire have increased, but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vows to continue until Hamas is destroyed and Palestinian society is deradicalised.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysian sprinter Thambu Krishnan dies at 79Thambu Krishnan, a powerful rival to greats like Dr Mani Jegathesan, has died at the age of 79. He was a member of Malaysia's 4x400m relay team at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Former Malaysian Sprinter Thambu Krishnan Passes AwayThambu Krishnan, a late bloomer who bloomed in an era when Malaysia ruled sprinting in Asia, has died at the age of 79. He was a powerful rival to greats like Dr Mani Jegathesan and was part of Malaysia's 4x400m relay team at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »