Malaysian Banks Warn Customers About Phone Scams

The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) have issued a reminder to consumers not to reveal sensitive information over the phone. They emphasize that member banks will not ask for passwords or credit/debit card numbers via phone calls. If customers suspect a call from fraudsters impersonating bank officers, they should hang up and call the bank's official customer service hotline.

However, banks may call customers to verify suspicious transactions by requesting their NRIC for identity verification. This measure is taken to protect customers' accounts and ensure the security of their financial information

Malaysia Banks Phone Scams Sensitive Information Fraudsters Customer Service Identity Verification

