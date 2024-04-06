Malaysian Athletes to Receive Retirement Savings and Social Security Contributions

Until Hannah Yeoh took office as the current sports and youth minister, most national athletes survived on a RM800 monthly allowance paid by the National Sports Council (MSN). Starting this year, Yeoh offered a new deal.

Under a new contract of employment, these athletes now have some retirement savings and social security contributions.

Malaysia Athletes Retirement Savings Social Security Sports Youth

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian retiree runs three businesses to keep busy after retirementKUALA LUMPUR: Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of state investment firm Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), has announced a total income distribution payout of RM2bil for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, for Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB2) and Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Ahead of EC chairman’s retirement, Bersih calls on govt to reform process to appoint successorKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Electoral watchdog Bersih has called on the government to urgently reform the appointment process for the Election Commission (EC), especially that of...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

‘Allah’ socks issue: Police receive 178 reports nationwide, says deputy home ministerKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The police have so far received 178 reports nationwide regarding the controversial sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at KK Mart outlet in Bandar...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

China skipper makes retirement U-turn with World Cup hopes in balanceBEIJING, March 25 — China captain Zhang Linpeng is in line to play in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, days after quitting international football over the “disgrace”...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

These Samsung Galaxy smartphones will receive Android 15 based One UI 7 updateWondering if your Samsung Galaxy will get Android 15 (One UI 7)? Our guide explores likely candidates and when to expect updates.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

29 Bongawan fire victims receive aid from Mutiara GRSBONGAWAN: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Pertubuhan Muafakat Titipan Amal Isteri Wakil Rakyat (Mutiara GRS) provided financial assistance to 29 family heads who lost their homes in the Kg Laut fire on Wednesday as part of its charity programme at the Surau Kg Laut compound.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »