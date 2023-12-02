Malaysian Association Requests Increase in Approved Permits for Used Vehicles

The Malaysian Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders (Pekema) has requested the ministry of trade, investment and industry (MITI) to increase the number of approved permits (APs) for used vehicles from 35,000 units to 50,000 units per year. Pekema believes that this increase will benefit the imported vehicle industry and its downstream industries, contributing over RM2 billion to the industry.

It will also generate revenue for MITI through vehicle import fees and for other industries such as banking, insurance, and vehicle warranty sectors





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian woman jailed for cheating Jacky Cheung fans RM441,000 worth of concert ticketsKUALA LUMPUR: Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, better known as 'Inspector Sheila' who went viral on social media in June, has been charged with causing a public nuisance.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

MotoGP: Malaysian riders Damok, Azroy ready for 2023 Malaysian GP challengeKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The country’s Moto3 rider Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, is ready to hunt for points at the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) World...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysian Businesses Invited to Join Business Delegation to KabulThe Organisation of Malaysian Afghanistan Initiative (OMAI) has extended an exclusive invitation to Malaysian businesses to join a distinguished business delegation to Kabul, Afghanistan. The delegation is scheduled to take place from 15 to 21 December and aims to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Afghanistan. Malaysian businesses have the opportunity to participate in various sectors and must pay a delegation fee of RM20,000 per participant.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Sabah Table Tennis Association Aims for Medals at National ChampionshipKota Kinabalu: The Sabah Table Tennis Association is aiming to secure at least two medals of any colour at the 34th National Table Tennis Tunas Harapan Milo Championship, from Nov 9 to 13 in Terengganu.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Consumer Association of Penang Urges Swift Implementation of Tobacco Control BillOleh itu, sekali lagi kami meminta untuk membawa semula RUU GEG di Parlimen dan anggap isu ini sebagai kecemasan.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Association calls for prompt action to elevate water sector as national priorityKUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Water Association (MWA) calls for prompt action to elevate the water sector as a national priority and to consider water a...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »