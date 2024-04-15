Malaysian Actress Faces Online Harassment Over Instagram Post

In this digital age, social media platforms serve as double-edged swords, offering both opportunities for connection and avenues for harassment. Unfortunately, it is almost natural that public figures are the first on the list to face these unwarranted hate and criticism. Just today , Malaysian actress, Puteri Sarah Liyana found herself on the receiving end of such vitriol over her week-old posting on Instagram .

The comment clearly insinuates mockery, meant towards both women for the marital history. Puteri Sarah Liyana then took it to Twitter, exposing the guy’s now deactivated Twitter handle. She added that there were a bunch of misogynistic comments left under that post yet only this specific user under the handle @/smafiq tends to take things too far.

