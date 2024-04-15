Malaysian Actor Jack Tan Goes Jogging with Hong Kong Superstar Chow Yun Fat

Local actor Jack Tan still can't believe he got the chance to jog with HK superstar Chow Yun Fat . Photo: Jack Tan /InstagramTake for example Malaysian actor Jack Tan , who recently got the opportunity to go jogging with renowned actor Chow Yun Fat in Hong Kong .

Gushing over the interaction in an Instagram update, the 33-year-old wrote: “I can't believe it, I actually got the chance to jog with Fat gor.” Tan also shared a selfie with Chow, 68, and another of them with award-winning Hong Kong filmmaker Man Lim Chung, 56. “Thanks to teacher Man Lim Chung’s care and guidance, I had the opportunity to jog with so many seniors,” he wrote. “Really happy to meet everyone. Thank you to all the seniors for sharing your running experiences. Let’s keep running!”

Tan’s encounter with Chow drew a chorus of envy from netizens, who jokingly asked him to bring them along to Hong Kong next time.

