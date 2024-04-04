Malaysian Actor Expresses Disappointment Over TV Show Piracy

A Malaysian actor expresses his disappointment after seeing a comment about how a fan watches his TV show illegally on Telegram . He believes there is no need for such announcements and that subscribing to the show is affordable.

The actor feels heartbroken and unappreciated by the piracy of their hard work.

Malaysian Actor TV Show Piracy Telegram Disappointment

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

