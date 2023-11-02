Malaysia to seek Dutch expertise in flood mitigation

He said the expert assistance from the Netherlands could reduce Malaysia’s flood management expenditure, which runs into billions of ringgit every year. “Rutte said, with expertise and new technology, maybe the cost need not be as high,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Rutte at Seri Perdana yesterday. Anwar added that Rutte gave an assurance to speed up the dispatch of expertise to Malaysia.He also said that Malaysia had agreed to conduct excavation and recovery works for old sunken ships, including Dutch-owned vessels, in the country’s territorial waters based on set conditions.

Anwar also said Malaysia and the Netherlands had agreed to strengthen the semiconductor industry as well as the digital and artificial intelligence fields involving the two countries. In 2022, the Netherlands was Malaysia’s 14th largest trading partner and second biggest in the European Union (EU), with trade totalling RM48.04bil, a 33.4% increase over the RM36.01bil in 2021. The Netherlands is also the biggest importer of Malaysian palm oil among EU countries, with a total volume of 732,324.54 tonnes.

“Firstly, he (Rutte) agreed that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the attacks. He told me to give him time to contact the Israeli leader and also through Qatar, so that there could be negotiations to stop the attacks.

