Malaysia to Introduce Online System for Children to Report Crimes

Children of today are practically raised on the Internet, so where better to reach out when crimes are committed against them? An online system that allows children to report crimes is in the pipeline for next year so “those who feel ‘more afraid’ to come personally” to make a report can do so online, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said this is to ensure children have access to a system that does not discriminate against them.“That can be a tricky situation when the offence of the perpetrator is outside certain jurisdictions,” she said





