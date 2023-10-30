Malaysia to increase onion imports from China, Thailand

Agriculture and food security ministry secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali said more than one-third of Malaysia’s onion imports came from India.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will increase its onion imports from China and Thailand following India’s announcement that it will restrict exports, says agriculture and food security ministry secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali.

Lokman said India is the largest onion exporter to Malaysia, accounting for 36% of the market share, while China and Thailand contribute around 20% and 7%, respectively. “The dependency on onions from India is significant because it is challenging for us to cultivate onions and attain the same quality. headtopics.com

“Various factors, including soil conditions, diseases, and the weather in Malaysia, contribute to this. “At the moment, Malaysia’s onion supply is not under threat. There is the possibility of a slight price increase, but it’s expected to be temporary,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

India restricted the export of onions by setting a minimum price of US$800 per tonne, effective from Oct 28.Lokman said Malaysia is trying to reduce its dependence on imports, adding that the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute is researching suitable onion seeds for local cultivation. headtopics.com

