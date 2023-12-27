Malaysia to implement targeted subsidies programme in 2024

Rafizi was responding to a question posted to him in the Dewan Rakyat on the engagement with stakeholders on targeted subsidies in 2024 and the type of targeted subsidies to be implemented. The first mechanism will be based on individual net disposable income, which is the amount left over after taxes. Meanwhile, the second mechanism will be based on net disposable household income through social protection or assistance schemes.

The third mechanism will be a combination of household and individual earnings, which will be implemented using a subsidies card. Rafizi pointed out that the targeted subsidies programme is expected to be implemented after theand follow-up plans. These include communication, engagement and support plans to alleviate the burden of the people which will be coordinated by the entire government machinery,” he sai





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Expects Baby Boom in 2024 as Year of the Dragon ApproachesMalaysia is anticipating a rise in births in 2024 as it approaches the Year of the Dragon, which is considered an auspicious time for the Chinese community to have babies. Fertility rates have declined in Malaysia, particularly among the Chinese community, but every 12 years, the fertility rate rises during the Dragon Year. This phenomenon is not unique to Malaysia.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Astrological Predictions for 2024: Financial Uncertainties and Climate RisksAstrologically speaking, 2024 is not poised to be a turbulent year, signalling the potential onset of an economic crisis and financial uncertainties. The positioning of Jupiter in an unfavourable alignment suggests a significant impact on the financial landscape. Individuals must approach 2024 with mindfulness and exercise self-control as they steer the journey ahead and stay hopeful despite the setbacks.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Hollow Knight: Silksong Among Most Anticipated Games of 2024The highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong, is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 according to Kotaku readers. The game has been eagerly awaited since its first reveal in February 2019, with a trailer in June 2022 showcasing new mechanics. However, the game has been delayed due to its size. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

– over 800 hp, 704 km range, production end-2024; from RM374,400 in USFollowing its teaser one year ago, California-based Lucid has now unveiled the Gravity, its second model that is the brand’s first SUV. Its first model, the Air, made its debut in September 2020. The Lucid …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024Oxford Economics research commissioned by ICAEW reveals concerns about potential headwinds in Southeast Asia's economy in 2024, including slow global growth, declining tourism, and soft export earnings.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

2024 selidiklah, jangan hentam kromo lagi…Orang Melayu timbang rasanya tinggi. Corak kehidupan lebih banyak bertolak ansur khususnya dalam kehidupan bermasyarakat.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »