Malaysia to Implement Targeted Subsidies Programme Based on Income

Rafizi explained that the targeted subsidies programme in Malaysia will be implemented through three mechanisms based on individual net disposable income, net disposable household income, and a combination of household and individual earnings. The programme is expected to be implemented after the necessary follow-up plans, including communication, engagement, and support plans. The target subsidies programme will only involve Peninsular Malaysia.

