Malaysia to establish advisory panel on climate change and greenhouse gases

Deputy Minister of Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali announced the state government's plan to establish an advisory panel with the passing of the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases) Bill, 2023, in the state assembly. The panel will focus on climate change, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), carbon credits and pricing, emission thresholds, and energy transition strategies.





