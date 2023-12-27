Malaysia to Crack Down on Social Media Influencers Promoting Illegal Gambling

By the second quarter of 2024, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will launch an operation against social media influencers promoting illegal online gambling. MCMC is monitoring the situation and will address the issue through collaboration with police and social media platforms. “We are finalising the takedown procedures with major social media platforms and will take concrete steps to nab the culprits by the second quarter of 2024, at the latest.

” He was responding to concerns raised on X over suspicion that a 19-year-old influencer who showed off a newly purchased luxury car was involved in gambling activitie





