Malaysia to continue seeking immediate solution to Gaza crisis

Malaysia will continue to use its influence at the international level and actively play a role together with other countries in seeking an immediate solution to the crisis in Gaza. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said he will visit India tomorrow and then Qatar before visiting several other countries in an ongoing effort to stop the mass killings in Gaza by the Israeli regime

. “Perhaps some consider Malaysia a small country, but in the context of Malaysia’s influence among Asean countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), G77, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Global South, Malaysia’s name is always given priority, and Malaysia’s voice is often sought,” he said to reporters at the Wisma Putra Day program here on Saturda

