Malaysia to address job scams at Asean Summit 2025

Job scams will be one of 10 main agendas to be given emphasis during the Asean Summit 2025, the Dewan Negara was told on Thursday (April 4).said that as the chair of the summit next year, Malaysia decided to address the issue of job scams as it has become a global crisis. "We are the first among Asean nations to include this topic at the Asean Summit, which we will chair next year...we are also the one that proposed for the issue to be included as one of the 10 main agendas.

"Job scam was previously classified as fraud by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) but the crime is now recognised as human trafficking crime...so not only are we seeing this crisis, but regional and global countries are also facing it.” The minister said this during Question Time in reply to Senator Rita Sarimah Anak Patrick Insol who wanted to know the current statistics on job scam victims and the government’s efforts to tackle the issue more efficiently and effectivel

