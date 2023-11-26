Malaysia, Thailand to discuss border area development in meeting between PMs

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, on Monday (Nov 27) in Sadao, Songkhla Province, with the aim of advancing cooperation for the development of the border area between Malaysia and Thailand. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the meeting will primarily focus on expediting the construction of key connectivity projects at the border.

The objective is to foster economic activities and improve the overall well-being of the people in the region. Among the discussed connectivity projects are the road alignment between the new Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) facility in Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam. Additionally, attention will be given to the construction of the second bridge at Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang as part of the collaborative efforts to enhance cross-border infrastructur





