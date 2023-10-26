Malaysia still negotiating WHO pandemic prevention agreement, says Dr Zaliha

Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said nothing has been finalised yet on the agreement. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is still negotiating with the World Health Organization (WHO) on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (WHO CA+), and amendments to the International Health Regulation (IHR 2005), says Dr Zaliha Mustafa.“I will give my commitment to always put the country’s sovereignty first in the negotiation process,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Her post comes after some quarters called for the government to oppose the amendments and any proposed treaty, fearing that they would threaten the country’s sovereignty. According to Harian Metro, Muslim consumer group (PPIM) activist Nadzim Johan said the government must reject the amendments to the IHR and they must state their objection by Dec 1. headtopics.com

Nadzim, who was accompanied by Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) vice-president Ahmad Jufliz Faizal, said failing to object to the amendments will allow WHO to “take over” the country’s administration in the event of a pandemic.

"If the amendments (to IHR 2005) happen and it is not opposed by the prime minister, we will be bound by its terms and conditions. "It will give power to the WHO to take over if it feels the country needs to be saved the WHO's way," he said after handing over a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today.

