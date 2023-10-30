Malaysia, Singapore share common stand on humanitarian aid to Palestine

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (fifth, left) with and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong during the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat today.//BERNAMAPIX

“I think what is the common position is important,“ he said, alluding to the different approach taken by each side since the Israel-Palestine conflict began on Oct 7. Explaining further, Anwar said Malaysia took a much stronger position on the conflict as the whole issue in Palestine have not only been occurring for the past two weeks.

“Of course, the sentiment in Malaysia is very strong,“ he said adding that he has been in touch with many Arab leaders to express Malaysia’s position and support for a peaceful and immediate resolution to the conflict. headtopics.com

Malaysia and Singapore were among the 120 countries that voted in favour of the ceasefire, along with other neighbours Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia. “The violence, the human tragedy of civilians and innocent victims being killed and massacred and the hope that the two parties can make progress towards a negotiated two-state solution to the Middle East. And I think Singaporeans understand where we stand,“ he said.

“Their (Malaysia) situation is not the same as ours (Singapore) because we have diplomatic relations with Israel, but at the same time, we have friendly relations with the Palestine authority.

